'Infectious character' - George Miller praised ahead of maiden Doncaster Rovers return

George Miller makes his return to Doncaster Rovers later today and will no doubt be hoping to show his old club what they let go.

Miller endured a nightmare 2023-24 campaign, playing just four times after a nine-month spell on the sidelines following a serious knee injury.

It was in stark contrast to his first season at Rovers, where he was top scorer and one of the first names on the teamsheet. In the summer just gone, Rovers chief Grant McCann brought in Billy Sharp to complement Joe Ironside. That pushed Miller further down the pecking order and led to him being allowed to depart to Cheltenham Town just after the season's start.

Ahead of his first return to DN4 with the Robins today, McCann reflected on the forward's time at Rovers.

"It was a shame really for George," he said, of a player who has four goals so far this term. "I was disappointed not to have him for most of last year because I know the season before he scored a few goals. But things happen in football. I've got a good relationship with George. I constantly rang him when he was injured to make sure he was okay.

"I think George appreciated that. It was probably right for him to go out and play football. He worked so hard to try and get back. He wasn't in a good way when Dave Rennie (head of medical) came in and they worked very hard together. He felt there was no way back so it was nice to see him involved at the end of the season (play-off game).

"He then had a mishap in pre-season where he missed the first couple of weeks because he was working so hard. I think he pulled his calf, nothing to do with his knee. I just felt that he's missed a year's football so the last thing we wanted to do was stop him playing games. There was quite a bit of interest but Cheltenham probably showed the most. George was happy to go there and I'm pleased for him. He's an infectious character and we all respect him."

Rovers' full-back James Maxwell concurred: "George is a great guy. A real dry sense of humour. It'll be great to see him back and put a run of games together after his injuries. I've only positive things to say about him."