In-form Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside makes confident prediction with goals flowing
Ironside’s late winner against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Tuesday was his ninth goal of the campaign and seventh in his last ten appearances.
His best-ever tally in the EFL is currently 15 at his previous club Cambridge during the 2021/22 season, with 14 of those goals coming in League One.
"I have got targets in my head that I want to achieve,” said the 30-year-old, who was a prolific scorer in non-league during spells at Kidderminster and Nuneaton earlier in his career.
“I am sure there’s going to be a lot more goals to come.”
Ironside was tight-lipped on his personal aims for this season, but admitted beating his previous-best tally was “definitely” realistic.
He recently received a text message from Rovers boss Grant McCann telling him he was four goals behind the division’s top scorer.
“He said: ‘I want you breathing down his neck’,” revealed Ironside.
"The gaffer knows how to get you going.
"I don’t mind anything like that, I want to test myself every day and get better every day. That is all good for me.”
Salford City’s Matt Smith currently leads the League Two scoring charts with 13, which includes a hat-trick against Rovers last month.
George Miller was Doncaster’s top-scorer last term with 13 goals but has been sidelined by a knee injury since August.
Mo Faal is not too far behind Ironside in the scoring charts with six goals to his name currently.