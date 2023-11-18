In-form Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside says beating his best-ever EFL goals tally in a season is “definitely” achievable.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ironside’s late winner against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Tuesday was his ninth goal of the campaign and seventh in his last ten appearances.

His best-ever tally in the EFL is currently 15 at his previous club Cambridge during the 2021/22 season, with 14 of those goals coming in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have got targets in my head that I want to achieve,” said the 30-year-old, who was a prolific scorer in non-league during spells at Kidderminster and Nuneaton earlier in his career.

Joe Ironside celebrates another goal for Doncaster Rovers.

“I am sure there’s going to be a lot more goals to come.”

Ironside was tight-lipped on his personal aims for this season, but admitted beating his previous-best tally was “definitely” realistic.

He recently received a text message from Rovers boss Grant McCann telling him he was four goals behind the division’s top scorer.

“He said: ‘I want you breathing down his neck’,” revealed Ironside.

"The gaffer knows how to get you going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t mind anything like that, I want to test myself every day and get better every day. That is all good for me.”

Salford City’s Matt Smith currently leads the League Two scoring charts with 13, which includes a hat-trick against Rovers last month.

George Miller was Doncaster’s top-scorer last term with 13 goals but has been sidelined by a knee injury since August.