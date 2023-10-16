In-form Doncaster Rovers man reveals ambition to become goalscoring midfielder
Westbrooke's second-half strike was also his first in a Doncaster shirt, with more goals now in his sights.
The in-form midfielder, 26, admitted the goal had been a "long time coming".
He said: "It's something that's been playing on my mind because I want to chip in and help the lads, and personally I want to score goals.
"I'm glad I have got the first one out of the way."
Westbrooke, who came through the youth ranks at Chelsea before joining Brentford, revealed he was a goalscoring midfielder in his younger years.
But goals have been harder to come by in his senior career.
His highest tally for a single season is currently four.
Westbrooke, who has relocated to Doncaster following his March arrival, said: “I always wanted to get more than that.
"Ten was always my aim then it fell away, I was getting less and playing less and had a couple of years of not playing much.
"It’s always something I have wanted to be, a goalscoring midfielder. Hopefully I can push on now.”
Rovers relied heavily on George Miller for goals last season but the workload has been spread more evenly around the team this term.
Westbrooke’s midfield partner Ben Close already has three, while Tommy Rowe saw his first of the campaign ruled out for offside at the weekend.
Doncaster chief Grant McCann revealed post-match the goal was legitimate, however.
Joe Ironside tops Rovers’ scoring charts and netted his sixth and seventh goals of the season against Sutton.
He also assisted Westbrooke’s effort following some unselfish hold-up play.
Westbrooke said: “When Joe is at it he is horrible for defenders in this league because one thing he loves is that contact.
"He doesn’t always want to be free, he wants to be up against people and he takes one or two players out of the game, which is useful for us.”
Westbrooke’s own form has taken off this season.
He hasn’t missed a match since his impressive second-half cameo against MK Dons in August.
Westbrook said: “Ever since I came to Doncaster I have had that feeling of trust and being wanted, which is massive for every player.”