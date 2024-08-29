'In bed by half-nine' - Doncaster Rovers transfer state of play with one potential exit mooted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann suspects it could be a quiet transfer deadline day for his club.

Rovers got the bulk of their business done early, with nine arrivals so far. The vast majority of those were done before the end of June with another two players coming in on loan more recently.

The window shuts at 11pm on Friday night. McCann last week told the Free Press that he didn't foresee any defensive cover being brought in after Richard Wood's injury and re-iterated that point when speaking to the media on Thursday lunchtime, saying: "We have one defender on the bench, it's the way we like to go and the lads here are all aware of it. We like to fill the bench with more attacking players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We can call back Will Flint (on loan at Darlington) next week if needed. Anyone coming in would need to come in and start ahead of the boys we've got and at the minute I want to give them that trust."

In terms of incomings at the top end of the pitch, McCann didn't rule out a further arrival on loan although he says that their main target is now poised to move on loan to a League One team instead.

He said: "We were looking. There's one player in particular and we kept contact with his club but he's moving to League One. I think that'll be announced today so that'll not happen. But I'm pleased we got our work done early and we've got good attacking options. You never say never but I'm not waiting by my phone."

He then added tongue-in-cheek: "I'll be in bed by half-nine tomorrow night, don't you worry about that, with a nice film on and relaxing!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not actively looking to be honest. If it had have dropped for us with the player we mentioned, we probably would have done it. But it's not going to happen. It is what it is. The only reason we would have done something is I wanted to keep it strong but we're strong anyway in the forward areas. We can call young Jack Goodman back to, if needed, so we've got a lot of options so we're really healthy."

Grant McCann is expecting a quiet deadline day for Rovers.

McCann says that the only potential bit of movement in the offing is a loan exit for young goalkeeper Jake Oram.

He added: "If there's one little bit of movement it might be happening with young Jake. He might go out and play some games but with a 24-hour recall, if we need to. He probably needs to go out and play regularly so if the right opportunity comes around I wouldn't mind getting him out. But apart from that, that'll be us."