Impressive Morecambe condemn Doncaster Rovers to heaviest defeat of the season
Rovers were looking to make it six home league wins out of seven but first half goals from Eli King and Michael Mellon set the Shrimps on their way to an impressive away league win, before Jacob Bedeau, David Tutonda and another Mellon strike added to Grant McCann’s misery in the second period.
The manager, whose side has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, made three changes from last weekend’s 0-0, rain-soaked, forgettable affair at Accrington Stanley, with Kyle Hurst making his first league start of the season and with Jack Senior and Harrison Biggins, who hit the bar in the latter stages at the Wham Stadium after coming on as a substitute, returning to the first eleven.
After a cagey start, King opened the scoring after only seven minutes. Rovers failed to clear the game’s first corner and the Wales under 21 international, on loan from Cardiff City, struck a lovely effort into the far bottom corner from the edge of the area.
Doncaster struggled for rhythm, energy and the ability to make the simplest of passes but they suddenly came into life in the 20th minute when Joe Ironside and Mo Faal combined before the latter fed Hurst who forced their first corner. Taken short, Tom Nixon found Owen Bailey at the far post but he was expertly denied by Adam Smith in Morecambe’s goal.
Another corner followed as Rovers created their best two chances of the half, and they both fell to Faal. Six yards out, and in acres of space, the ball landed kindly at the feet of the West Brom striker but his shot was blocked before he lashed the follow-up wide.
It was a glorious opportunity. And Rovers paid the price as Morecambe, who had rarely threatened since their earlier opener, doubled their lead in the 34th minute. King turned provider to slip in Mellon, much to the displeasure of the home fans who demanded the assistant referee flag for offside.
The flag stayed down and although Louis Jones did well to keep out the visitors’ top scorer’s initial effort, Mellon made no mistake at the second attempt for his 12th league goal of the season.
Boos rang around the Eco-Power Stadium at half-time but the home fans’ mood wasn’t helped just six minutes after the restart as Bedeau flicked in Adam Mayor’s cross from the left.
The last time these two sides met, Morecambe sensationally recovered from a 3-0 deficit to record a stunning 4-3 victory over Rovers in the 2021-22 season. It didn’t look like there would be a roles-reversal today.
McCann made four changes all at once in an attempt to change his side’s fortunes. One of which, Jack Goodman who replaced Faal, saw an angled shot creep narrowly wide moments after coming on.
But that was the best a subdued and lethargic Rovers could muster.
Tutonda then unleashed an unstoppable drive which cannoned in off the bar before Mellon grabbed his second of the afternoon with the last kick of the game as Doncaster conceded five goals at home for the first time this season.
Rovers: Jones, Senior, Anderson (C), Olowu, Nixon, Molyneux (Sterry 56), Bailey, Hurst (Kuleya 56), Biggins (Rowe 56), Ironside, Faal (Goodman 57)
Subs not used: Lawlor, Degruchy, Flint
Shots on target: 3
Shots off target: 7
Corners: 6
Morecambe: A Smith, Tutonda (Melbourne 83), Bedeau, Songo’o, Bloxham (Slew 69), King, Mellon, McKiernan (Taylor 59), Mayor, Senior, Connolly
Subs not used: Pedley, Stokes, Davenport, C Smith
Goalscorers: King (7), Mellon (34, 90), Bedeau (51), Tutonda (80)
Shots on target: 9
Shots off target: 4
Corners: 6
Referee: Kirsty Dowle
Attendance: 6,260