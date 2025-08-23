'Impenetrable', 'trademark pings' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from win over Port Vale

Rovers were shoddy first half with their only noteworthy moments coming early as Owen Bailey dragged a shot wide before Harry Clifton scuffed a shot behind not long after.
Vale had to wait until the 22nd minute for their first effort: Jaheim Headley drawing a fine save as Thimothee Lo-Tutala tipped his fierce attempt over the bar. The hosts then began to enjoy more of the ball and came within a lick of paint of opening the scoring when Cameron Humphreys' header came crashing back off the bar.
Rovers were then indebted to their goalkeeper when he made a superb double save, first to keep out ex-Rovers man Mo Faal and then Ben Garrity from close-range.
That profligacy was punished just after half-time when captain Bailey provided a fine finish from Glenn Middleton's fierce centre. Billy Sharp headed over from a corner as Grant McCann's men chased a second but one, in the end, was enough to clinch the points in Burslem.
Here's how we rated the Rovers players: