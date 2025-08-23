Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet;League One ; Port v Vale v Doncaster Rovers ; 23/8/2025 3.00 pm; Vale Park; Doncasters' Owen Bailey celebrates his goalplaceholder image
Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet;League One ; Port v Vale v Doncaster Rovers ; 23/8/2025 3.00 pm; Vale Park; Doncasters' Owen Bailey celebrates his goal

'Impenetrable', 'trademark pings' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from win over Port Vale

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 16:56 BST
Doncaster Rovers got back to winning ways as they recorded a 1-0 victory away at Port Vale on Saturday.

Rovers were shoddy first half with their only noteworthy moments coming early as Owen Bailey dragged a shot wide before Harry Clifton scuffed a shot behind not long after.

Vale had to wait until the 22nd minute for their first effort: Jaheim Headley drawing a fine save as Thimothee Lo-Tutala tipped his fierce attempt over the bar. The hosts then began to enjoy more of the ball and came within a lick of paint of opening the scoring when Cameron Humphreys' header came crashing back off the bar.

Rovers were then indebted to their goalkeeper when he made a superb double save, first to keep out ex-Rovers man Mo Faal and then Ben Garrity from close-range.

That profligacy was punished just after half-time when captain Bailey provided a fine finish from Glenn Middleton's fierce centre. Billy Sharp headed over from a corner as Grant McCann's men chased a second but one, in the end, was enough to clinch the points in Burslem.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

Distribution was a bit flaky but he kept the visitors in it first half with good stops from Headley's header and then a double save to foil Faal and Garrity. A welcome shut-out.

1. Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7

Distribution was a bit flaky but he kept the visitors in it first half with good stops from Headley's header and then a double save to foil Faal and Garrity. A welcome shut-out. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Positive showing with good contributions as he motored forward at times and provided a good outlet.

2. Tom Nixon 7

Positive showing with good contributions as he motored forward at times and provided a good outlet. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Booked late in the first half after Waine nipped in and beat him to the ball. Gave the ball away a bit too much, and no major shock when he didn't return for the second half.

3. Jay McGrath 5

Booked late in the first half after Waine nipped in and beat him to the ball. Gave the ball away a bit too much, and no major shock when he didn't return for the second half. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
A good ding-dong with ex-Rovers man Mo Faal. Was an important, impenetrable presence at the back as he racked up double figures in terms of clearances.

4. Connor O'Riordan 8

A good ding-dong with ex-Rovers man Mo Faal. Was an important, impenetrable presence at the back as he racked up double figures in terms of clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Port Vale
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice