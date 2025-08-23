'Impenetrable', 'trademark pings' - Doncaster Rovers ratings from win over Port Vale

Rovers were shoddy first half with their only noteworthy moments coming early as Owen Bailey dragged a shot wide before Harry Clifton scuffed a shot behind not long after.

Vale had to wait until the 22nd minute for their first effort: Jaheim Headley drawing a fine save as Thimothee Lo-Tutala tipped his fierce attempt over the bar. The hosts then began to enjoy more of the ball and came within a lick of paint of opening the scoring when Cameron Humphreys' header came crashing back off the bar.

Rovers were then indebted to their goalkeeper when he made a superb double save, first to keep out ex-Rovers man Mo Faal and then Ben Garrity from close-range.

That profligacy was punished just after half-time when captain Bailey provided a fine finish from Glenn Middleton's fierce centre. Billy Sharp headed over from a corner as Grant McCann's men chased a second but one, in the end, was enough to clinch the points in Burslem.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Thimothee Lo-Tutala 7 Distribution was a bit flaky but he kept the visitors in it first half with good stops from Headley's header and then a double save to foil Faal and Garrity. A welcome shut-out.

2 . Tom Nixon 7 Positive showing with good contributions as he motored forward at times and provided a good outlet.

3 . Jay McGrath 5 Booked late in the first half after Waine nipped in and beat him to the ball. Gave the ball away a bit too much, and no major shock when he didn't return for the second half.

4 . Connor O'Riordan 8 A good ding-dong with ex-Rovers man Mo Faal. Was an important, impenetrable presence at the back as he racked up double figures in terms of clearances.