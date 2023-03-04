There were several standout performers as Doncaster Rovers held high-flying Stockport County to a 0-0 draw.

Doncaster demonstrated their defensive mettle in Greater Manchester as they registered their eighth clean sheet of the season.

They might have taken all three points had Harrison Biggins done better from close range when he met Charlie Lakin's cutback.

At the other end Jonathan Mitchell made several smart stops to help keep Stockport at bay.

Scroll down for our player ratings after an impressive result.

Match action Harrison Biggins wins the ball.

Jonathan Mitchell - 8 Made two standout saves - one in either half - to pick up his eighth clean sheet of the season.

James Brown - 7 Grew into the game and looked to get forward whenever possible, although his final ball could have been better.

Tommy Rowe - 7 Did a good job of keeping Kyle Knoyle at bay, not an easy task.