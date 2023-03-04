‘Immense’, ‘Took no prisoners’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Stockport County draw
There were several standout performers as Doncaster Rovers held high-flying Stockport County to a 0-0 draw.
Doncaster demonstrated their defensive mettle in Greater Manchester as they registered their eighth clean sheet of the season.
They might have taken all three points had Harrison Biggins done better from close range when he met Charlie Lakin's cutback.
At the other end Jonathan Mitchell made several smart stops to help keep Stockport at bay.
Scroll down for our player ratings after an impressive result.
