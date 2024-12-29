'I'm telling you now' - Grant McCann reasserts belief over Doncaster Rovers promotion chances

Grant McCann dishes out instructions to Jamie Sterry in the draw at Colchester.

Grant McCann has reasserted his belief that Doncaster Rovers will claim automatic promotion this season.

Their 1-1 draw at Colchester United on Sunday kept Rovers third in the standings - despite winning just two of their last nine league outings. Jordan Gibson opened the scoring before Lyle Taylor restored parity. Gibson was then shown a second yellow card late on for appearing to move the ball at a free-kick and disobeying the referee's instructions.

The result sees Rovers move on to 37 points and they occupy the final automatic promotion spot on goal difference.

When asked to reflect on the first half of their campaign, McCann told BBC Radio Sheffield: "We're in second gear still but there's been lots of positives in this first half of the season.

"I've got full belief in this group. We've been questioned quite a bit over the last week, myself as well. But I'm telling you now I've got a group of players that will go to the wire and they will fight and be hungry and they will go all the way."

When probed on who he perceived his critics to be, McCann gave a rather cryptic response: "I'll keep that to myself because I know where it's come from, what I've seen and what I've been told.

"What I'll do is keep my cards close to my chest and shake their hands at the end of the season and we'll see where we are.

"If we do what we did second half today then I think we'll end up top five, top six. We need to be better to get promoted in the top three and I've no doubt we will."

Rovers host Fleetwood on New Year's Day as the hectic festive schedule continues.

McCann added: "What we need to do now is make sure our home form in the second half of the season is strong. We need to be better than we have in the first half of the season and we will be."