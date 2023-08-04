Wood, a distinguished professional of 20 years with more than 600 games under his belt, has made a big impression since his arrival at the Eco-Power Stadium this summer.

He previously captained Rotherham to three promotions during a nine-year association with the Millers, which ended weeks prior to his arrival at Doncaster.

“I’m really proud, I didn’t expect it,” said Wood, who turned 38 last month.

New Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood.

"When I signed I didn’t expect to be anything, I just wanted to come in and keep my career going.”

Wood is among 10 new signings Grant McCann has made since his return to the club.

Centre-backs aren’t usually given the title of ‘marquee signing, which is normally reserved for attacking players.

But Wood’s experience and character stand him out as arguably the most eye-catching of Rovers’ summer arrivals.

He featured 28 times in the Championship last season as Rotherham upset the odds to secure survival and has played his entire career in the second and third tiers of English football, meaning League Two will be a new experience for him.

Wood said: "When I spoke to Grant I liked the sound of what was happening at the club, the players we’ve brought in, and it’s just a really positive place now.

"To be made captain is a nice honour and makes me realise I must be doing alright and have done a decent job in my career to be given it so early on.”

How has he settled into his new surroundings?

"It’s been easier than I thought it’d be.

"I seemed to just settle straight in and hit it off with all the lads and I’ve got on well with everybody.

"I just try my best to be a good person. If you are then you will get on with people.

"Hopefully my standards and how I train rubs off on other people and we have a good season.”

Wood will not be short of motivation at Doncaster.

His two sons, 15-year-old Jenson and 12-year-old Graye, will be at every match, home and away, supporting their dad along with their mum and Wood’s partner, Jade.

"They want to tick off as many grounds as they can. They are trying to do the full 92 but I’ve said I doubt I’ll be able to keep playing that long!

"They love coming to watch me. That’s another reason why I’m still playing, for them to get to experience and see that.

"I always give them a wave, before and after every game. It’s nice they are there and that’s my why. That’s why I play football and why I’m still going.”

As well as helping his teammates on the pitch, Wood also hopes to pass on his knowledge and experience to the next generation by coaching in the academy.

"I’m going to try and get over at night and try and help where I can there and progress my coaching," he said.

"It won’t disrupt anything playing-wise. I won’t be stood on my feet for ages coaching. I’ll only do it on certain times when I feel I can.