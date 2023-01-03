Four years ago former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Harry Middleton decided to walk away from the professional game before his time was up.

Middleton lived his dream but also endured the tough reality of football so often unseen and unspoken.

Now, he polices the streets of Mexborough while playing part-time for Belper Town in the seventh tier.

Harry Middleton of Doncaster Rovers battles Stoke CIty's Charlie Adam (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

"Harry came in around the time I arrived at the club,” recalls Doncaster’s club captain Tommy Rowe, thinking back to his first spell in red and white between 2016 and 2019.

"He had just come through the youth team. I played against him when I was on loan at Scunthorpe and I thought he was the best player on the pitch.”

By his own admission, Middleton enjoyed his best season at Rovers the year they were relegated from League One.

Rowe joined the club in March 2016 and played with Middleton for the rest of that campaign and the following one.

"He had great ability, could carry the ball so well, could hold a player off and travel,” says Rowe.

"His range of passing was outstanding.”

Hatfield Woodhouse-born Middleton was used sparingly during the promotion-winning 2016/17 season before leaving the club where he had been since the age of 15 for a fresh challenge.

“He helped us out that season we got promoted,” adds Rowe.

"If you look at some of the goals, he was instrumental in them.

"He was a really humble person, down to earth and got on with everybody."

The often transient nature of life as a professional footballer means teammates come and go and players inevitably lose touch.

Middleton and Rowe have moved on in their respective careers, but the memories they shared will stand the test of time.

"It doesn’t surprise me one bit that he’s gone into a role like that (policing),” says Rowe, who is still pulling the strings on the pitch aged 34.

"I’m proud of him and I hope he does really well.

