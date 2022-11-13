The midfielder grabbed his third goal of the season with a brilliant half-volley from the edge of the box in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Grimsby Town.

Biggins arrived at DN4 this summer but struggled for form during the first few months of the campaign.

The former Fleetwood Town man has become an increasingly important part of the team in recent weeks, however, and now has three goals and an assist in his last six league appearances.

Harrison Biggins celebrates his latest goal.

"I’m full of confidence at the minute,” said Biggins.

"I think that shows throughout the team, everyone is full of confidence and playing for each other.

"We are only going to get better.”

Saturday saw Doncaster produce arguably their best performance of the season as they comfortably overcame the Mariners.

Just seven days ago Paul Hurst’s side had knocked League One leaders Plymouth Argyle out of the FA Cup.

Biggins said: “I can’t imagine an awful lot of people away from Doncaster fancied us here.

"It shows a real marker of where we’re at, to come here and have a pretty convincing win.”

Biggins grabbed five goals for Fleetwood in League One last term – a career-best in a single season – and wants to beat that tally this year.

He said: “When the new gaffer came through the door it was a clean slate for everybody.