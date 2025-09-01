'I'm ambitious' - Doncaster Rovers' Championship loanee briefly touches on his future plans

Doncaster Rovers are braced for a quiet transfer deadline day.

Having completed the vast majority of their incomings in the early part of the summer, Rovers are now reaping the rewards as they sit pretty in fifth in the League One table after the opening month of the season.

Grant McCann has brought in ten players in total. Half of those are loan players and one of them, Thimothee Lo-Tutala, has been talking briefly about what the future holds for him.

Lo-Tutala arrived in the summer on a season-long loan from Hull City as he embarked on a second stint in this patch of South Yorkshire. His personality and interaction with the supporters, combined with some fine displays between the sticks, ensured the goalkeeper quickly became a cult hero in his first spell at Rovers in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Despite having yet to make a competitive appearance for the Tigers, he is on a long-term contract - one that doesn't expire until 2028, with a 12-month option to boot.

After posting a third clean sheet in six league game so far, the 22-year-old was asked briefly about where he sees his long-term future: "It's a good question. At the moment I'm just focusing on the present. At the end of the season let's see what happens. Obviously I'm still contracted to Hull but I just want to play games. That's the most important thing: to keep improving and go to the highest level that I can because I feel I'm an ambitious person in general. So I just focus on the here and now and try to get better and better."

After Rovers fell at the play-off semi-final hurdle the season before last, Lo-Tutala endured a frustrating return to Hull last term. He failed to make a single appearance during a season of flux in East Yorkshire and his only taste of football was a short-lived, solitary outing during an emergency loan at League One side Crawley last March.

So when the chance to return to the Eco-Power Stadium came about, he says he had no second thoughts: "I feel when I arrived the first time, everyone treated me so well when I was here. So it was a no-brainer to come back because we had some unfinished business obviously the way we didn't get into the play-off final two years ago.

"But let's just hope at the end of this season that we can get the job done."