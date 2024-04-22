And they did it in some style after trailing 2-1 with six minutes to go, before Rovers steamrolled Barrow away for the win.

Take a look at our gallery from the final home game of the 2023/24 season season and see who you know.

Get all latest Rovers news here.

1 . Rovers 4 Barrow 2 Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Rovers 4 Barrow 2 Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Rovers 4 Barrow 2 Doncaster Rovers fans watched their side blow away Barrow in the closing minutes for three more crucial points. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales