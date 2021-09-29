'If the players want me to go, I'll go' says Doncaster Rovers boss

Richie Wellens. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Tuesday night’s abject 6-0 reverse at Portman Road – Rovers’ worst league defeat for ten years – left the club rock bottom of League One with just four points from their opening nine games.

An emotional Wellens admitted after the game it was his lowest point in management and questioned his own future at the club.

Rovers’ boss said he would speak to chief executive Gavin Baldwin and chairman David Blunt to check they were ‘still on the same page’ following what he described as an ‘embarrassing’ and ‘unaccaptable’ performance from his players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellens said: “I’m always honest and this is my God’s honest truth, I’ve just asked the players in there if you don’t feel I’m the person [...]. What am I doing wrong? So speak to me and if you want me to go, then I’ll go.

“It’s five minutes after my talk with the players [so I’m feeling raw]. I’ll speak to Gavin [Baldwin] and David [Blunt].

"I’m a fighter, I will fight. I will fight for the club. But the eleven players you put on the pitch also need to fight for the football club as well.”

Rovers have lost all six of their away games this season and find themselves six points adrift of safety.

Wellens was asked to clarify if he was questioning if he was the right man for the job or questioning if he had the adequate support to do the job properly.

"Gavin and David have been fantastic with me,” he said.

"I’m always the first one to look in the mirror and I’ll do that. But the players let themselves down massively tonight.

“I will be the face of it and take all the blame that comes my way.

"It’s getting to the point now [..] and we’ve had nine games, six away. Those six away games have all been at really good clubs for this level who would probably finish in the top eight.