'I'd much rather be here than...' - Midfielder's admission after temporary Doncaster Rovers exit
Last week saw Westbrooke move to National League side Scunthorpe United on a loan arrangement that is set to run until January. He made a quickfire substitute appearance in the Iron's victory at York last Wednesday before starting the defeat to Carlisle at the weekend.
Westbrooke, 28, failed to make an appearance for Rovers this term and was an unused substitute for all three Carabao Cup games. He did feature in pre-season, sometimes operating as a makeshift full-back, but struggled to break into McCann's plans once the real action got underway amid a flurry of midfield options.
Speaking to Scunthorpe's official channels, he was asked about his motives for moving and said: "I was missing out on Saturdays and training all week with no game on the Saturday so that's what we do it for and it's the main thing. And I'd much rather be here and be on the pitch than sat in a stand.
"You want the games to come thick and you need to prove yourself to your teammates and feel part of the squad.
"I was sort of surprised as I didn't know what to expect really with the first game. The standard was definitely similar to some of Donny's games last year in League Two and even some that have been in League One. I don't think the difference is that huge."
Westbrooke's contract at Rovers expires next summer.