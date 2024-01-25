Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 25-year-old departed the Eco-Power Stadium in the summer after the club opted against offering him a new deal. He had featured 70 times in his two seasons in South Yorkshire and started more games than any other defender at the club in that period.

Now, after a lengthy period of time without a club, he's signed terms with Northern Irish top tier side Larne.

"I’m delighted and happy to be getting back into football after some time out,” he said. “I’m happy to be here.

Ro-Shaun Williams has found a new club after leaving Doncaster Rovers last summer. (Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD).

"I just wanted a different challenge and I came over last week to train with the boys, meet the manager and the staff and I enjoyed it. I wanted something new.

"I’ve played a lot of games at different levels in England and gained a lot of experience and hopefully I can bring that and add it to the team when given the opportunity over here and hopefully be successful.”

Larne are the defending Premiership champions but are currently four points shy of pace-setters Linfield.

Williams added: "I’ve come over here to win something and we want to win the league. I want to settle in as quickly as possible to the league and get back playing and take on board the information that the staff and manager give me.