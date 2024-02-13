"I want to be better" - Grant McCann's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' draw with Salford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers twice led at the Peninsula Stadium with a Curtis Tilt own goal and a Hakeeb Adelakun strike cancelling out a Richard Wood own goal. But the hosts struck back in the final minute through Luke Garbutt's free-kick.

Despite just missing out on maximum points, this does mean McCann's men have gone unbeaten in three league games for the first time all season.

But McCann insists he wants more: "They're a form team and have been consistent under Karl (Robinson). We took our half-chance, they took theirs. We upped the ante second half and kept the ball in their half more.

"We played a bit too quickly first half but second half we were much better. I'm disappointed to be stood here talking about a draw, as are the lads, but any point away from home is usually ok but I want to be better. I want to have that mindset of being better but I can't fault the lads tonight for their effort.

"We had chances to win it and we're a bit disappointed we don't score a third."

At 2-1 up Rovers had ample chances to further extend their lead with Adelakun botching two efforts and Joe Ironside heading wide. But arguably the closest was when Wood scored from close range after a free-kick fell his way only for the assistant's flag to be raised - although not immediately.

