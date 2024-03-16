"I have to be careful" - Grant McCann vows to keep a lid on his touchline temper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Doncaster Rovers chief has had the odd run-in with officials this term - including a notable red card against Tranmere earlier in the season.

On the pitch, his players have largely remained disciplined. Ahead of today's trip to Swindon Town, Rovers have racked up 74 bookings - only eight sides have received fewer.

It's even better when it comes to dismissals. Tommy Rowe's red card, dished out in the reverse tie with the Robins last September, is the only sending off McCann's side have had this term.

Doncaster's manager Grant McCann. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

For McCann, it is all about having "controlled aggression" and ensuring his players avoid silly cards for incidents such as kicking the ball away - something officials have tried to clamp down on this season.

“We had a few of them (cheap bookings) early in the season but I think people have started to adapt to the rules," McCann told the Free Press. "It's about being a little bit streetwise on the pitch at times.

"I like my teams to be aggressive and on the front foot but to make sure it's controlled aggression. It's important in any game that you have 11 men out on the pitch.