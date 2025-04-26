Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann was delighted after Doncaster Rovers earned a place back in League One on a dramatic day at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Rovers beat Yorkshire rivals Bradford City 2-1 in a game that had it all. Rob Street's opener put Rovers ahead at the break and Bradford's taskwas made harder when Aden Baldwin was sent off for dissent just after the half-time whistle was blown.

City were given a golden chance to level the game late on after being awarded a penalty but Ted Sharman-Lowe was the hero, pulling off a fine spot-kick save to keep out Tyreik Wright's attempt. Sub Billy Sharp then made it 2-0 to Rovers before Romoney Crichlow's late goal added a little jeopardy. But it couldn't prevent the hosts holding on for promotion back to the third tier.

"It feels great," McCann told the media post-match. "I feel a real sense of pride for the city, the fans and everyone that works at the football club. I feel so proud for everyone associated with Doncaster Rovers today.

"It's been a tough season. There's been peaks and troughs and times when people have questioned us and we see or hear about all of that. What's important in any successful team is making sure you stay strong and consistent. And I think it's testament to everyone how we've done it."

On the game itself, he added: "I knew Billy would score, I really did. He's been chomping at the bit and been telling me he'd score. And I don't mean this in a bad way but I don't know any other player that would have stayed that calm when put through. And that's what ultimately got us promoted."

McCann also had ample praise for loan duo Sharman-Lowe and Street: "Ted's got better with every game and today produced two magnificent saves. I fancied he'd save the penalty and I couldn't be more happier for him.

"And with Rob I made a point in bringing a player in who I thought would be too good for this division. And the fans have seen that with his goals and his contribution. We're lucky to have him. When we got the opportunity to bring him here it was a no-brainer for us.

Doncater Rovers v Bradford Citry. Doncaster's manager Grant McCann celebrates promotion. 26th April 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We did something similar with (Hakeeb) Adelakun last season with the same sort of impact."

Whilst many fans may now look towards the future, McCann is adamant he'll enjoy the here and now before finalising preparations to try and win the title at Notts County next weekend. He said: "We'll certainly enjoy it! And then we'll try and get the boys back down to Earth a little bit. They know they can enjoy themselves but then when they come back they know it's still a tough game at Notts and a tough part of the job to do.

"We'd love nothing more than to be picking that title up next week."