'I feel it' - Doncaster Rovers man makes fan pledge ahead of derby with Rotherham United

Rovers' captain Owen Bailey.

Doncaster Rovers captain Owen Bailey is anticipating a great occasion when rivals Rotherham United visit the Eco-Power Stadium this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers welcome their South Yorkshire foes as they look to continue their fine start to life back in League One. Grant McCann's side have posted ten points from their opening five matches, and will almost certainly go into the match as favourites with the Millers having taken just four points from as many outings.

Rovers fans will be desperate for a slice of revenge too, with Rotherham having won the last encounter 5-0 three-and-a-half years back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It should be a great spectacle and it's one for the fans, definitely," skipper Bailey told the Free Press.

"I'm sure they'll back us in good numbers and it'll be a great occasion. We'll be doing our utmost to get a positive performance.

"It adds an extra special element to this division with how many derbies there are this year. The Yorkshire derbies always have that little bit of extra needle, with people wanting to get the bragging rights.

"Obviously, I'm not from Yorkshire but I feel it. All the lads buy into it and know exactly what it means. It's business as usual but there is obviously that extra onus on us to get the results for the fans. It's a positive start we've made but we feel like we can still do better. We want to go into every game thinking we can win and we genuinely believe that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As much as it is a decent start, we know we can get better. So we're certainly not going to start taking our foot off the gas or thinking that we've cracked it. We strive for better every day and every game."

Kick-off on Saturday is 12.30pm owing to live Sky Sports TV coverage.