'I do it for my wife and kids now' - Alfie May ready for Doncaster Rovers reunion with Cheltenham Town

Alfie May

The 28-year-old is in red hot scoring form as he prepares to face his former club with Cheltenham Town tomorrow having netted eight goals in his last six games.

May has 18 goals to his name this season and his 15 league goals are the most anyone has ever scored for the Robins during a League One campaign.

He is also closing in on Cheltenham’s all-time EFL goal record of 39 held by Julian Alsop. May has bagged 30.

The former non-league striker left Rovers in January 2020 to join Town and helped them win the League Two last season.

He scored 23 goals in 117 appearances for Doncaster after arriving at the club from eighth tier Hythe Town in January 2017.

"Maybe when I first started, it was the enjoyment of being a footballer, every day smiling, joking and training and just mucking around,” May told BBC Points West.

"It got to a point where I was doing it for myself. I had no children, was just enjoying that moment.

"My wife and kids, I do it for them every day now. I just want to try and be the best I can every day for them.

"I’ve done a lot of gym work this year. I think the lads have been so supportive and I couldn't do it without them and the staff. It's a team game."

He added: “I’m 28 and probably in my peak. I don't want to stop now, I want to carry on and score as many goals as I possibly can.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has praised May for upping his game in terms of his preparation and fitness work.

Duff said: "He came in a couple of years ago and we thought he was a good player, but I don't think he'd mind me saying he probably wasn't a great pro in terms of doing all the extras stuff in the gym, the bits that people don't see.

"He's reaping his rewards for all his hard work now and he's been instrumental in what we've done in the last couple of years.