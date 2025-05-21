Champions Domcaster Rovers will be confident that they can make the step up in quality.placeholder image
Champions Domcaster Rovers will be confident that they can make the step up in quality.

I asked AI to predict the final 2025/26 League One table - and this is where Doncaster Rovers, Stockport County, Wycombe Wanderers, Exeter City and Peterborough United are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st May 2025, 11:30 BST
Rovers will be raring to go for their next challenge when they step up to League One next season.

As well as Rovers, the league welcomes relegated Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town and promoted Bradford City and Port Vale. AI believes the line-up will then be completed by Walsall and Leyton Orient.

Rovers will be looking to hit the ground runnign as they make the step up in quality. They will go into the season full of confidence and every belief that they can cut it amongst higher quality opposition.

So how will the final table look and who is has a good season to look forward to? Here X’s AI tool Grok, gives its verdict on who is finishing where.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Rovers news each day on our website, here.

(1st)

1. Huddersfield Town

(1st) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
(2nd)

2. Bolton Wanderers

(2nd) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
(3rd)

3. Cardiff City

(3rd) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
(4th)

4. Barnsley

(4th) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneStockport CountyWycombe WanderersPeterborough UnitedBradford CityCardiff City
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice