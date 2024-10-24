'Hungry to get back at them' - Doncaster Rovers' kids have revenge on their minds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers' under-18s are looking to dish out a dollop of revenge next week when they begin their latest FA Youth Cup campaign.

Paul Green's side travel to face AFC Fylde in the first round of this season's competition on Monday night (October 28). The game sees the two teams pitted against each other for the second year running.

Last term saw the Coasters prosper at the Eco-Power Stadium to book a second round spot but Green's charges will be hoping to turn the tables for the clash at Mill Farm. "It's probably one of the biggest occasions of the season," former Rovers star Green told the club's in-house media ahead of the clash in Lancashire.

"The lads always talk about it and it's an exciting time for them. It's obviously a repeat of last year's draw so it'd be good to get one over them because I think it hurt the lads last season.

"They were all listening in for the draw so I'm sure they'll be hungry to get back at Fylde and get into the second round. I'm sure there'll be quite a few over there. I know there's a lot of fans who follow our youth team and how they're progressing, so it'll be nice to see some of them come and support the lads.

"It's a long way in comparison to what we're usually up against but we hope to see as many people as possible there to push our lads over the line."