Hull City loanee wins praise from Grant McCann after debut Doncaster Rovers goal

Defender Nixon made it a debut to remember on his first appearance for Doncaster when he scored a 25-yard screamer on the half-volley – an early contender for goal of the season.

The 20-year-old is on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City and also made his EFL debut on Tuesday.

"I just thought ‘why not?’,” he said of the strike.

Tom Nixon puts the cross in for Doncaster Rovers.

"It was just a hit and hope really and luckily it’s gone in the top corner.

"I’m absolutely buzzing with it. It was a special feeling, my first league goal in my first league appearance.”

Nixon was already familiar with Rovers chief Grant McCann and his assistant boss at Cliff Byrne before joining Doncaster, having played under them during their spell in charge of Hull.

“It was a really good goal,” McCann said.

"The kid is some player, he’s going to be top.”

Nixon could be set for an extended run in the side with Doncaster’s other right-back, Jamie Sterry, set for a spell on the sidelines injured.

“I’m really happy that he (McCann) has got belief and trust in me and I have just got to keep going,” said Nixon, who signed a new one-year contract with the Tigers earlier this summer.

“It’s an opportunity for me. I have just got to take it.”

Nixon came through the academy at hometown club Stoke City but was released aged 18 and subsequently joined Hull.