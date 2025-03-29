Huge Doncaster Rovers injury update as key player ruled out for the remainder of season
The centre-half has been one of Rovers' stand-out performers this term forming a fine partnership with Jay McGrath. Both players have missed the last three games owing to injury, the latest of which was a straightforward 3-0 win over Carlisle as Rovers enhanced their promotion credentials.
Delivering the sobering news post-match, McCann said: "Joseph will be out for the rest of the season. He's had an operation today which is a massive blow for us because he's been outstanding this season but it's a similar sort of injury to what Zain Westbrooke had on his thigh.
"We'll miss him. He's gutted but he's really positive. I spoke to him yesterday to try and pick him up which I didn't really need to because he's a positive lad."
The former Arsenal man's contract is expiring this summer which only adds uncertainty to the whole situation. McCann has revealed the centre-half has rejected the last offer the club put to him but is hopeful Olowu will sign new terms.
He added: "I spoke to him months ago and we offered him a contract then. He wants to keep the focus on promotion which is great. We will try our best to keep him. We'd love to keep him here but really it's not down to us.
"It's really down to him and his representatives. We've offered him a contract, he's rejected that. We'll go back with another offer and reward him for the performances he's done for the club. The injury will keep him out for around 12 to 14 weeks which probably takes him to pre-season. We're hopeful we can get him tied down.
Rovers romped to victory over Mark Hughes's side thanks to goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson - against his old club - and Harry Clifton.
The win propelled them up to fourth, with a game in hand to boot.
"I thought it was a controlled performance from us," McCann said. "We had to be calm and patient at times. I was delighted to score when we did, just before half-time.
"I know we're strong in the second half and we were here, scoring two good goals to take the game away from them."
Rovers are back at home on Tuesday against leaders Walsall.
