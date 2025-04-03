Huge boost for Doncaster Rovers as key defender agrees contract extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed that Jamie Sterry has signed a new contract with the club.

The full-back’s existing deal was set to expire this summer but Rovers have now negotiated a fresh contract. The former Newcastle United man has penned a two-year deal which ties him down until the summer of 2027. In addition, the club have inserted an option for a further year, as is often the case when agreeing fresh terms.

Sterry, 29, is in his second season at Rovers having joined from Hartlepool in the summer of 2023. He has made 70 appearances to date and has been one of the most consistent performers for Grant McCann’s side this term, chipping in with six league assists.

Sterry is fourth in terms of most league minutes played, with only Ted Sharman-Lowe, Owen Bailey and Luke Molyneux having enjoyed more game time so far.

Jamie Sterry. Pic: Howard Roe.

He told Rovers' website: “I’m over the moon to commit my future to this great club. It’s something that I’ve wanted to get sorted for a while, speaking with the gaffer and the confidence he gives me every day. I’m delighted.

“I love the club, I love the area, I love the group of players we’ve got. The club is going in the right direction and the change from when I first joined until now is unbelievable. The club wants to grow and I want to grow with it.”

"You've got to look at life and try to enjoy it. I enjoy it here. I don't really want to wait around for anything else. It's where I want to be.

His re-signing provides another boost for Rovers as they aim to climb out of League Two. Recent months have seen the likes of Kyle Hurst, Jack Senior and George Broadbent all agree new contracts.

There are now just a handful of senior players whose deals run out in the next few months. That includes Tom Anderson, Richard Wood and Joseph Olowu.

Regarding the latter, McCann recently revealed Olowu turned down an offer but that he was hopeful of that something positive could be re-negotiated.

McCann said. “It's really down to him and his representatives. We've offered him a contract, he's rejected that. We'll go back with another offer and reward him for the performances he's done for the club. He'd love to play in League One but I've no doubt there'll be people looking at him. We're hopeful we can get him tied down.”

Rovers are on the road this weekend, away at Cheltenham Town (12.30pm kick-off).