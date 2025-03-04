'Huffed and puffed', 'his nemesis' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from staggering Bromley loss

They launched an onslaught of the hosts’ goal all night, registering a whopping 26 shots but they couldn't find a way past inspired goalkeeper Grant Smith for the second time this season as the London outfit did the double.

McCann named an unchanged XI in the league for the first time in almost six months and they set about making a quick start: Joseph Olowu's header glanced wide before Rob Street warmed the gloves of Smith.

Despite a promising start, it would be the hosts who were celebrating the opener with less than 10 minutes on the clock. George Broadbent got yellow-carded after giving away a free-kick on the edge of the area. The resulting set-piece was initially blocked by the Rovers wall but Bromley recycled it and a ball swung in from the left was connected to by Dejji Elerewe from close-range.

Rovers rallied but Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton both saw half-chances come and go before half-time. The visitors came out strong for the second half with Molyneux brushing the crossbar with a terrific free-kick attempt before they went on to utterly dominate proceedings. Goalkeeper Smith was working overtime to keep them at bay, whilst there was also at least one decent shout for a penalty which referee Bobby Madley waved away.

McCann threw caution to the wind as he put both Billy Sharp and Joe Ironside on to try and grab an equaliser - Sharp alone could easily have had a brace in ten minutes of stoppage time - but the hosts somehow held on.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players in London tonight:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 6 Questions over his role in Bromley's opener but precious little thereafter. A decent tip-behind at start of second half. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 6 Some good dashes forward as he linked up well with Molyneux down their flank. Went off in a reshuffle as Rovers threw caution to the wind. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 7 Registered an early chance when he glanced a header wide of goal. Some crucial interceptions when Bromley threatened to counter at times. Clearance machine. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . Jay McGrath 6 Not an awful lot to do given Bromley's paucity of attacks (goal aside). A worry when he went off just before the hour, hobbling. Hopefully nothing too serious. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales