Doncaster Rovers are nicely in touch with the play-offs after the win at Grimsby Town.

How win at Grismby Town has changed Doncaster Rovers' predicted finish and points total - plus where Barrow, Carlisle United, Sutton United, Crewe Alexandra and every other League Two side are predicted to finish: in pictures

A fine 3-1 win at Grimsby Town has boosted Doncaster’s promotion bid.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins during a superb away display.

It leaves Rovers 10th in the table but breathing right down Mansfield Town’s neck.

But are Rovers going up to get into the play-off? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Rovers seal promotion?

Get all your latest Rovers news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+29)

Promotion chance: 76%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23)

Promotion chances: 52% Play-off chances: 34%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+14)

Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 36%

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Swindon Town - 77pts (+17)

Promotion chance: 40% Play-off chance: 36%

Photo: Chris Holloway

