George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins during a superb away display.

It leaves Rovers 10th in the table but breathing right down Mansfield Town’s neck.

But are Rovers going up to get into the play-off? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+29) Promotion chance: 76%

2. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23) Promotion chances: 52% Play-off chances: 34%

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+14) Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 36%

4. Swindon Town - 77pts (+17) Promotion chance: 40% Play-off chance: 36%