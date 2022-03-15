How Tuesday night's games affected Doncaster Rovers' position in League One relegation battle

Doncaster Rovers

And ALL of the results went in Doncaster Rovers’ favour to give them renewed hope of a relegation escape act.

Rovers remain four points from safety ahead of this weekend’s six-pointer at relegation rivals Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood conceded an injury time goal to lose 1-0 at Wycombe Wanderers – their fifth successive defeat – and remain on 33 points having now played 37 games.

The Cod Army are one place above AFC Wimbledon who also have 33 points from 37 games.

Gillingham remain fourth bottom after they lost 1-0 at Charlton Athletic to stay on 33 points.

Morecambe went down 5-0 at Shrewsbury Town and remain on 32 points.

Bottom side Crewe lost 2-0 at home to Wigan Athletic and stay on 25 points.