How tough love is keeping Ian Lawlor on his A game at Doncaster Rovers

Lawlor has seen plenty of action between the sticks since the start of the season – and put in a man-of-the-match display at Wrexham last weekend.

Goalkeeping runs in the family for the 28-year-old, whose dad John is a former shot-stopper who played in their native Ireland as a young man.

Having coached his son to a place in Manchester City’s academy, Lawlor senior is still on hand to offer feedback whenever necessary.

Doncaster Rovers stopper Ian Lawlor.

"Critical at times,” was Lawlor’s reply when asked for his dad’s feedback on his performances this term.

"When I have made saves during a game he’s found something I can improve on and could have done better.

"I listen to all my coaches, the goalkeeper coach (Kyle Letheren), but after most games I will speak to my dad.”

Lawlor has kept Doncaster in games at times and given he’s been one of the team’s top performers, one clean sheet in nine appearances does not do his efforts justice.

His dad agrees.

"He probably thinks I should have had more,” said Lawlor.

"But I'm doing my best, we are all doing our best and giving it all we can.”

Doncaster take on Forest Green Rovers tomorrow looking for their first league win of the season.

Like everyone, Lawlor has been encouraged by the improvement in performances seen in recent weeks and hopes a turning point is close.