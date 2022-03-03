How to follow Doncaster Rovers with the Free Press - and have YOUR say

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Follow @FreePressRovers on Twitter for updates seven days a week.

Like our dedicated Rovers page on Facebook HERE.

And, where you can, please support local journalism by buying a copy of the Doncaster Free Press, available every Thursday priced £1.50.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also follow our sports writer Paul Goodwin on Twitter HERE.

Have your say on Rovers...

We want to hear YOUR views on what is going on at Rovers.

If you would like to contribute to the Free Press then simply email a 300-400 word blog to [email protected] and/or [email protected]