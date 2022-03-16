How things stand as Rossington Main chase NCEL play-off spot
Rossington Main still have plenty of work to do to cement their place in the play-offs.
Gregory Young’s goal was enough for Rossington to earn the bragging rights against Armthorpe Welfare last Wednesday.
But Ben Hunter’s side could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Swallownest on Saturday and they went down 4-0 at title-chasing North Ferriby on Tuesday night.
Fifth-placed Main currently occupy the final play-off position in NCEL Division One and have a five-point cushion but a couple of teams beneath them in the table have games in hand.
They face one of those teams on Saturday, Parkgate, in a crucial game.
The other one of those teams is Selby Town who won 3-0 at Armthorpe at the weekend.
Tenth-placed Welfare host Shirebrook Town tonight hoping to end a three-game losing run.
They travel to North Ferriby on Saturday.
Rossington welcome Staveley Miners Welfare to Oxford Street on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.