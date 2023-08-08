News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are now 11/2 promotion shots after an opening day defeat.Doncaster Rovers are now 11/2 promotion shots after an opening day defeat.
How the opening day results have changed League Two's promotion picture and the new odds on Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town, Barrow, Forest Green Rovers and Newport County - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers’ planned promotion push didn’t get off to a great start on the opening day with defeat at home to Harrogate Town.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST

The reversal has seen Rovers’ Dons odds drift with League sponsor SkyBet to 11/2.

Wrexham remain promotion favourites despite defeat, followed by Stockport County.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

10/11

1. Wrexham

10/11 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

5/4

2. Stockport County

5/4 Photo: Alex Livesey

6/4

3. Gillingham

6/4 Photo: Pete Norton

13/8

4. Notts County

13/8 Photo: Marc Atkins

