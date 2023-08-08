How the opening day results have changed League Two's promotion picture and the new odds on Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town, Barrow, Forest Green Rovers and Newport County - picture gallery
Doncaster Rovers’ planned promotion push didn’t get off to a great start on the opening day with defeat at home to Harrogate Town.
The reversal has seen Rovers’ Dons odds drift with League sponsor SkyBet to 11/2.
Wrexham remain promotion favourites despite defeat, followed by Stockport County.
