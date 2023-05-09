Doncaster Rovers were briefly within a shout of the play-off places.

But the season faded badly for Rovers leaving them with a final finishing position of 18th.

The season ended on a flat note with a 2-1 defeat at Walsall and no real momentum to take into the next campaign.

And as the 2023 form guide shows, an upturn in results is badly needed or Rovers are going to be facing a tough battle ahead.

Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.

You all your Rovers news here.

1 . Stockport County - 45pts 24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . Gillingham - 41pts 24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Bradford City - 40pts 24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Salford City - 40pts 24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales