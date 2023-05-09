News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
26 minutes ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
39 minutes ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
44 minutes ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
2 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
Crawley Town won six times in 2023.Crawley Town won six times in 2023.
Crawley Town won six times in 2023.

How the League Two table would look based only on 2023 results - and where Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon, Walsall, Newport County and Sutton United sit - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers were briefly within a shout of the play-off places.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th May 2023, 06:09 BST

But the season faded badly for Rovers leaving them with a final finishing position of 18th.

The season ended on a flat note with a 2-1 defeat at Walsall and no real momentum to take into the next campaign.

And as the 2023 form guide shows, an upturn in results is badly needed or Rovers are going to be facing a tough battle ahead.

Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.

You all your Rovers news here.

24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45

1. Stockport County - 45pts

24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45 Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41

2. Gillingham - 41pts

24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40

3. Bradford City - 40pts

24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40

4. Salford City - 40pts

24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40 Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:League TwoSutton United