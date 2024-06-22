Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record on 7 July 2010.Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record on 7 July 2010.
How the League Two table would look based on EVERY clubs record transfer fee - and where Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Swindon Town, Cwould place

Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 16:20 BST
League Two’s clubs are working hard to revamp their squads – be it for promotion pushes or to try and beat the drop.

Some cash will most certainly be splashed but not like in days gone by.

Most clubs are unlikely to break the level of their current record signings with Bradford, MK Dons and Doncaster all having spent over £1m on players before.

Salford’s record transfer could have been paid by a personal bank loan, coming in at £7,000 for Jordan Hulme.

But how would the League Two table look if it was based only on each club’s record signing, and who would be going up and down?

Here we have the answers courtesy of the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

David Hopkin is Bradford City's record signing after joining from Leeds in 2000/01.

1. Bradford City - £3.2m

David Hopkin is Bradford City's record signing after joining from Leeds in 2000/01.Photo: Shaun Botterill

Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record on 7 July 2010.

2. Doncaster Rovers - £1.15m

Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record on 7 July 2010.Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Kasper Schmeichel left Man City to team up with his old boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at Notts County for a club record £1m in Aug 2009.

3. Notts County £1m

Kasper Schmeichel left Man City to team up with his old boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at Notts County for a club record £1m in Aug 2009.Photo: Clive Mason

Joey Beauchamp joined Swindon in the 1994/95 season for £800,000 from West Ham.

4. Swindon Town - £800,000

Joey Beauchamp joined Swindon in the 1994/95 season for £800,000 from West Ham.Photo: Getty Images

