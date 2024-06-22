Some cash will most certainly be splashed but not like in days gone by.

Most clubs are unlikely to break the level of their current record signings with Bradford, MK Dons and Doncaster all having spent over £1m on players before.

Salford’s record transfer could have been paid by a personal bank loan, coming in at £7,000 for Jordan Hulme.

But how would the League Two table look if it was based only on each club’s record signing, and who would be going up and down?

Here we have the answers courtesy of the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

1 . Bradford City - £3.2m David Hopkin is Bradford City's record signing after joining from Leeds in 2000/01.Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2 . Doncaster Rovers - £1.15m Billy Sharp joined Doncaster Rovers for a club record on 7 July 2010.Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3 . Notts County £1m Kasper Schmeichel left Man City to team up with his old boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at Notts County for a club record £1m in Aug 2009.Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales