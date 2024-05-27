Home grown talent showed their value for Doncaster Rovers last season.Home grown talent showed their value for Doncaster Rovers last season.
Home grown talent showed their value for Doncaster Rovers last season.

How the final League Two table would have looked if only goals from UK players counted, including Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, AFC Wimbledon, MK Dons, Crawley Town and Walsall

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th May 2024, 12:01 BST
The days of Smith, Jones and Green are long gone now – as are teams made up entirely of UK players.

Nowadays teams are made up with players from all over the world as the globe becomes smaller and society becomes ever more multi-cultural.

Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town took the automatic promotion places, with Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers heading back to the National League.

But how would League Two have looked if only goals from English players counted?

This is how the final table would have looked, with finding coming from transfermarkt.co.uk

46 28 13 5 70:30 40 97

1. Mansfield Town

46 28 13 5 70:30 40 97 Photo: Chris Holloway

46 25 13 8 64:36 28 88

2. Stockport County

46 25 13 8 64:36 28 88 Photo: Jan Kruger

46 22 12 12 57:40 17 78

3. Doncaster Rovers

46 22 12 12 57:40 17 78 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

46 21 14 11 52:40 12 77

4. Harrogate Town

46 21 14 11 52:40 12 77 Photo: Pete Norton

