Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed great support as ever this season.

How the crowds at Doncaster Rovers compare to Swindon Town, Colchester United, Grimsby Town, AFC Wimbledon, Bromley and the rest of League Two

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
Rovers fans have a great rest of the season ahead as the promotion race hots up.

Doncaster are well-placed for a top three finish, with Rovers currently one point off the automatic promotion places after their first 17 games.

They’ve been backed by brilliant support home and away this season. And they are going to need the backing of home big home crowds for the rest of the journey.

Around the League, more than one million fans have so far watched games this season with fans up and down the land loving watching their teams.

Bradford City, as ever, lead the way, but how does the Rovers’ crowds compare to their promotion rivals?

Here we have all the answers, courtesy of figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Figures accurate as of Dec 2)



16,885

1. Bradford City

16,885 Photo: Nathan Stirk

9,620

2. Notts County

9,620 Photo: Getty Images

8,049

3. Chesterfield

8,049 Photo: Getty Images

7,805

4. Doncaster Rovers

7,805 Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

