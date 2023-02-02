The League Two season is shaping up to be another classic race for the play-offs.

Last season saw just five points separate third-placed Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers in ninth in the final table.

Right now it’s just as tight with a mere five points separating sixth-placed Swindon Town from Doncater Rovers in 15th spot.

The odds say Doncaster have little chance of making the top seven but, with the league so close, three wins in a row would create a very different picture.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees each teams chances of finishing fourth to seventh.

1 . Carlisle United Evens Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Town 11/10 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3 . Stockport County 6/5 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Bradford City 11/8 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales