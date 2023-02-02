News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers' play-off hopes are fading after a heavy defeat at Mansfield.

How the bookies rate Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town, Walsall, Barrow, Stockport County, and Bradford City's chances of finishing in the play-offs following transfer window closure - picture gallery

The League Two season is shaping up to be another classic race for the play-offs.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

Last season saw just five points separate third-placed Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers in ninth in the final table.

Right now it’s just as tight with a mere five points separating sixth-placed Swindon Town from Doncater Rovers in 15th spot.

The odds say Doncaster have little chance of making the top seven but, with the league so close, three wins in a row would create a very different picture.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees each teams chances of finishing fourth to seventh.

Let us know your thoughts on the promotion race via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Rovers news, here.

1. Carlisle United

Evens

2. Northampton Town

11/10

3. Stockport County

6/5

4. Bradford City

11/8

