How the action unfolded as Doncaster Rovers pay the price for missed chances in defeat to Cambridge United

So much promise, and nothing to show for it

Rovers head back up the A1 empty handed - a position that would have been unfathomable after 45 minutes of the game.

They thoroughly dominated the normal time in the opening half with arguably their best attacking performance of the season so far.

But they were punished for not taking their chances as Cambridge netted in first half stoppage time, giving the hosts a platform to see out the game.

The hosts improved in the second half and stifled things a lot more while also looking incredibly dangerous on the counterattack.

Dodoo’s goal made a game of it in the last 20 minutes but they were again caught on the counter.

There were things that were built on and carried forward from the weekend but familiar issues of not taking chances and being vulnerable ultimately saw them leave empty handed.

And another damaging defeat in another game that slips by.

9.40pm ALL OVER

And it’s a defeat for Rovers

90+3 GOAL Cambridge

Sam Smith finishes off a rapid counterattack from Cambridge and seals the win for the hosts.

9.34pm Added time

Five minutes

89min Substitution

Aidan Barlow replaces Matt Smith

86min Pushing

Rovers have been on the front foot since the goal but they’re struggling for opportunities for the equaliser.

70min GGGGOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!!! ROVERS!!

JOE DODOO!

Rovers have a goal back with 20 minutes to go.

Josh Martin held onto the ball and threaded a wonderful ball through for Matt Smith who then cut the ball back for Dodoo, who finished through a crowded area.

63min Substitution

Omar Bogle replaces Charlie Seaman

62min GOAL Cambridge

Harrison Dunk heads in a second for the hosts. It was a fantastic ball into the box but Dunk was in acres of space to head home.

58min Better from Cambridge

The visitors have had the better of things in the early stages of this second half. They’ve looked after the ball well and then shown a good ability to get the ball forward into the channels

8.49pm Back underway

Done everything bar stick the ball in the back of the net

Rovers have thoroughly dominated the first half in attacking terms but they find themselves trailing.

Arguably that was the best opening 45 minutes of the season but they have failed to find the back of the net. They’ve hit the post and the bar, seen a shot cleared off the line and had a hatful more chances go begging.

You always fear such profligacy will be punished and it was the case in first half stoppage time when Knibbs fired in.

More of the same is needed after the break, with the hope of sticking the ball in the back of the net.

8.33pm Half time

And Rovers somehow trail 1-0 at the break

45+1min GOAL Cambridge

Harvey Knibbs puts the hosts ahead in first half stoppage time. A bitter blow for Rovers who have dominated the first half.

Joseph Olowu lost the ball on half way and Cambridge streamed forward with Joe Ironside squared to Knibbs who was free to blast in low.

41min Chance

Another decent attack from Rovers that eventually falls to Joe Dodoo on the angle. He brings the ball down and lashes a low shot but its saved by Mitov.

30min Close

Kyle Knoyle brings the ball down in the box and drills wide of the far post.

29min Off the bar!

Josh Martin curls a wonderful free kick from 20 yards that strikes the crossbar.

21min Off the post

Ethan Galbraith fires in an excellent cross and Joe Dodoo rises and powers a header which hits the outside of the post.

20min Save

A first stop for Louis Jones as he keeps out a low first time effort from Joe Ironside.

12min Off the line

Rovers immediately push forward again and have players queuing up for a shot. First Josh Martin sees an effort blocked before Tommy Rowe tries to mop up and sees his effort cleared off the line.

11min Golden opportunity

Tommy Rowe wins the ball back 40 yards from goal and delivers an early cross into the box. Kieran Agard gets in front of his man and makes the header but it bounces down and over the bar.

8min Positive start

Rovers have looked the more threatening side in these early stages and there’s a real determination to get the ball forward quickly into the channels.

2min Early chance

Tommy Rowe fires a low shot which Dimitar Mitov holds comfortably. It was a lively start from Rovers who worked the ball forward quickly.

7.46pm Underway

Kieran Agard takes the kick-off and we’re up and running.

The team is in

And it’s two changes from the side that started against Wigan with Josh Martin making an immediate debut.

Also coming into the side is Charlie Seaman, making his first start since September.

Dropping to the bench are Lirak Hasani and Aidan Barlow.