How much the Doncaster Rovers' squad is said to be worth and how it compares to Newport County, Tranmere Rovers, Crewe Alexander and Barrow- picture gallery

The Doncaster Rovers squad is said to be worth £3.9m
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, suggesting Rovers have one of the more valuable squads in League Two.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £6.27m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

£1.31m

1. Notts County

£1.31m Photo: Marc Atkins

£2.12m

2. Crawley Town

£2.12m Photo: Mike Hewitt

£2.42m

3. Accrington Stanley

£2.42m Photo: Naomi Baker

£2.81m

4. Barrow

£2.81m Photo: Pete Norton

