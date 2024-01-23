Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Often it's been a case of one step forward, two steps back. Grant McCann's side have struggled to grasp any kind of consistency and have also been blighted by persistent knocks and niggles, often to key men.

But one glimmer of light has come in the team's performances in the EFL Trophy. Granted, the competition is often much-maligned by supporters (and even some managers) as an unwanted distraction. Add in the inclusion of Premier League under-21 sides and small crowds and many of the games, especially those in the group stages, feel like glorified pre-season friendlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But once that section of the competition has been successfully manoeuvred it suddenly opens up a gateway to Wembley.

Doncaster Rovers are into the last-eight of this year's EFL Trophy - a competition they last won in 2007.

That's the path on which Rovers find themselves - just two victories away from a first outing at the national stadium since 'that' day against Leeds United back in 2008.

As well as helping to punctuate the campaign with high points, this cup run is also helping boost the coffers at the Eco-Power Stadium. But by how much exactly?

The Free Press has done some digging and worked out exactly how much Rovers have banked from their run to the last eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All teams competing in the EFL Trophy automatically earn £20,000 and Rovers have added another £20,000 thanks to group stage wins over Everton under-21s and Burton Albion.

Their round-of-32 win over Nottingham Forest's under-21s added yet another £20,000 to the pot before the tense, penalty shoot-out win over Wigan in the last-16 saw a generous £40,000 snapped up.

That means, to date, Rovers have accrued £100,000 of prize money. And the good news is a win against Bradford City, who they visit on Tuesday, January 30 in the quarter-finals, will see an extra £50,000 cashed.