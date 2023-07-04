News you can trust since 1925
The Doncaster Rovers squad has decreased in value, according to industry website transfermarkt.co.uk.

How much every League Two squad is said to be worth and how Doncaster Rovers compare to Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Crewe Alexandra, Morecambe and Forest Green Rovers - picture gallery

The Doncaster Rovers squad is now said to be worth £3.99m.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests Rovers’ squad has decreased in value by 12.3 per cent.

Relegated MK Dons are side to have the most valuable squad at £4.89m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

No value given

1. Wrexham

No value given Photo: Jan Kruger

£970,000

2. Notts County

£970,000 Photo: Eddie Keogh

£2.19m (-25.5%)

3. Sutton United

£2.19m (-25.5%) Photo: Clive Mason

£2.23m (-14%)

4. Newport County

£2.23m (-14%) Photo: David Rogers

