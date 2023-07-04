How much every League Two squad is said to be worth and how Doncaster Rovers compare to Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Crewe Alexandra, Morecambe and Forest Green Rovers - picture gallery
The Doncaster Rovers squad is now said to be worth £3.99m.
That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests Rovers’ squad has decreased in value by 12.3 per cent.
Relegated MK Dons are side to have the most valuable squad at £4.89m.
Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.
