How much EVERY League Two club has paid on agents fees according to latest Football Association figures - and where Doncaster Rovers, Stevenage, Walsall, Tranmere Rovers and Crawley Town rank
Doncaster Rovers have dished out more than £54,909 in agents fees according the latest figures released by the FA.
The figures cover the period for 1 February 2022 to 31 January 2023.
The published figures show Crewe Alexandra paid the least amount at £15,585, while Stockport County have paid a whopping £236,944.
Here are the figures for every club in the league.
Have your say on our social media channels.
Get the latest Rovers news here.
Page 1 of 6