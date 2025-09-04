Doncaster Rovers have been given a squad value of £5.48m by the transfermarkt.co.uk websiteplaceholder image
Doncaster Rovers have been given a squad value of £5.48m by the transfermarkt.co.uk website

How much every League One squad is now said to be worth following the closure of the transfer window - where Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Lincoln City and Mansfield Town rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 4th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
The squad rebuilds are done and dusted for a few months following the closure of the transfer window.

Some clubs are spending big in a bid to win promotion, while others are facing the season on a much more limited budget.

There’s some big disparities between squad values around the league with Luton Town’s suggested value towering above that of the likes of AFC Wimbledon.

So how much is every squad worth? Here we have the answers, based on figures calculated by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

£40.66m

1. Luton Town

£40.66m Photo: Getty Images

£27.66m

2. Cardiff City

£27.66m Photo: Getty Images

£17.54m

3. Huddersfield Town

£17.54m Photo: Getty Images

£15.87m

4. Bolton Wanderers

£15.87m Photo: Getty Images

