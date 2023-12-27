Win your home games and you wont go far wrong over the course of the season.

Three points at home and an away draw is often the mythical target with the reward of a 2 point per game average.

But which are the teams making most advantage of home turf this season and who has work to do in 2024?

Here we have all the answers courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

You can get more Rovers news here.

1 . Stockport County - 30pts 13 9 3 1 30:8 22 30 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2 . Wrexham - 29pts 12 9 2 1 37:20 17 29 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3 . Notts County - 27pts 12 9 0 3 30:19 11 27 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales