News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

How Doncaster Rovers slipped to defeat against League Two’s surprise package

Danny Schofield takes charge of his first home game as Doncaster Rovers’ head coach tonight when they welcome Stevenage FC to the Eco-Power Stadium.

By Steve Jones
5 minutes ago

The game will also be a reunion for Schofield and his former Rotherham United boss Steve Evans, who is now in charge of the Borough.

Stevenage head into the game second in League Two, having been in the relegation zone when Evans was appointed in March.

A win could tonight could take twelfth-placed Doncaster back into the play-off spots.

Kyle Knowle goes past Max Clark in search of a breakthrough.

Most Popular

Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Stevenage FC.

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers vs Stevenage FC

Key Events

  • Danny Schofield takes charge of his first home game since being appointed Doncaster Rovers boss
  • Schofield’s opposite number Steve Evans has taken Stevenage from relegation candidates to promotion contenders
  • Doncaster could move back into the play-off places with a win tonight
Show new updates
Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:40

FT 1-0 Stevenage

A few boos, surprisingly, but it’s quickly drowned out by applause after an encouraging display.

Fair to say Doncaster looked good with the ball in spells and limited Stevenage to very little, but couldn’t break them down despite creating numerous chances.

Reaction to come.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:38

Clayton booked

For a foul on Jake Taylor.

That could be that.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:34

Four minutes added on

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:32

Evans at it again

Another shout for ‘Revs’ (Alex Revell) on the touchline, who hasn’t had a moment’s peace tonight and has been on the phone to his boss every other minute.

‘Can’t he do his own job?’ asks one fan.

89 gone.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:29

What a chance

Great play from Molyneux on the right wing, who shifts the ball onto his left foot and whips a cross into Biggins at the far post but he heads wide.

Molyneux then replaces by Max Woltman.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:28

Stevenage sub

Jordan Roberts is off for Michael Bostwick.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:22

Clayton comes on

He replaces Ben Close.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:19

Long booked

Foul on the edge of his own half. Jordan Roberts the victim.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:18

Stevenage change

Striker Danny Rose is off for Carl Piergianni, a defender.

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022, 21:15

Double sub for Donny

Jon Taylor and Kieran Agard replace George Miller and Kyle Hurst.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
League TwoSteve EvansRotherham UnitedDoncaster