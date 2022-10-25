How Doncaster Rovers slipped to defeat against League Two’s surprise package
Danny Schofield takes charge of his first home game as Doncaster Rovers’ head coach tonight when they welcome Stevenage FC to the Eco-Power Stadium.
The game will also be a reunion for Schofield and his former Rotherham United boss Steve Evans, who is now in charge of the Borough.
Stevenage head into the game second in League Two, having been in the relegation zone when Evans was appointed in March.
A win could tonight could take twelfth-placed Doncaster back into the play-off spots.
Most Popular
Scroll down for live updates.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers vs Stevenage FC
Key Events
- Danny Schofield takes charge of his first home game since being appointed Doncaster Rovers boss
- Schofield’s opposite number Steve Evans has taken Stevenage from relegation candidates to promotion contenders
- Doncaster could move back into the play-off places with a win tonight
FT 1-0 Stevenage
A few boos, surprisingly, but it’s quickly drowned out by applause after an encouraging display.
Fair to say Doncaster looked good with the ball in spells and limited Stevenage to very little, but couldn’t break them down despite creating numerous chances.
Reaction to come.
Clayton booked
For a foul on Jake Taylor.
That could be that.
Four minutes added on
Evans at it again
Another shout for ‘Revs’ (Alex Revell) on the touchline, who hasn’t had a moment’s peace tonight and has been on the phone to his boss every other minute.
‘Can’t he do his own job?’ asks one fan.
89 gone.
What a chance
Great play from Molyneux on the right wing, who shifts the ball onto his left foot and whips a cross into Biggins at the far post but he heads wide.
Molyneux then replaces by Max Woltman.
Stevenage sub
Jordan Roberts is off for Michael Bostwick.
Clayton comes on
He replaces Ben Close.
Long booked
Foul on the edge of his own half. Jordan Roberts the victim.
Stevenage change
Striker Danny Rose is off for Carl Piergianni, a defender.
Double sub for Donny
Jon Taylor and Kieran Agard replace George Miller and Kyle Hurst.