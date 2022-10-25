How Doncaster Rovers slipped to defeat against League Two’s surprise package

The game will also be a reunion for Schofield and his former Rotherham United boss Steve Evans, who is now in charge of the Borough.

Stevenage head into the game second in League Two, having been in the relegation zone when Evans was appointed in March.

A win could tonight could take twelfth-placed Doncaster back into the play-off spots.

Kyle Knowle goes past Max Clark in search of a breakthrough.

Scroll down for live updates.