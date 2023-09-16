Watch more videos on Shots!

So it was no surprise their first league win of the season came in dramatic fashion, to say the least.

They looked to have thrown two points away at the New Lawn Stadium when Jordan Moore-Taylor cancelled out Harrison Biggins' stunning first-half opener with a bullet header in the 84th minute.

But, in the sixth minute of injury time, a cross-turned-shot from the returning Ben Close on his first appearance of the season flew over home keeper Luke Daniels and into the back of the net.

Doncaster Rovers' Harrison Biggins celebrates his goal.

Cue pandemonium from the away terrace and dugout as a mixture of relief and ecstasy flooded supporters and staff.

As performances go, Doncaster have played better this season and lost.

This was a dogged display and far from pretty at times.

Forest Green managed 26 efforts on goal and will no doubt feel hard done by.

But it was the lucky break McCann's side needed - and one they hope could be a turning point in their season.

Louis Jones was introduced to the starting XI for his first appearance of the campaign after Ian Lawlor was injured in training on Friday.

Jones pulled off save after save in a man-of-the-match display, including a block from point-blank range in the final moment of the match as Forest Green threw the kitchen sink at Doncaster's goal in search of a last-gasp equaliser.

Biggins scored a contender for goal of the season to give his team the lead in the 35th minute, sending an overhead kick into the back of the net following George Broadbent's cross.

Earlier this week Grant McCann bemoaned his side's inability to score when they were on top and tendency to concede when they were under the cosh.

On this occasion, they held out and took advantage of their dominance.

Forest Green applied plenty of pressure in both halves and hit the woodwork twice within the space of a minute in the first period with Jones beaten.

Their physical presence all over the pitch proved a problem for Doncaster, who stood up to the challenge for the most part and put their bodies on the line to preserve their lead.