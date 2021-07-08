How Doncaster Rovers' £1.1m transfer record compares to Oxford United, Crewe & more

It's always an exciting moment when your club 'smashes' their transfer record, with expectations raised ahead of the new star's competitive debut.Over the years, some big-money signings have flopped and ended up leaving for nothing, while others have gone on to become club legends and more than justified their costly price.With spending in football being reigned in among ongoing financial uncertainty caused by Covid-19, we aren't expecting to see a huge amount of record deals landed this summer, but there could yet be some surprises ahead of the 2021/22 campaign kicking off in August.In the meantime, for a bit of pre-season fun, we've taken a look at every League One club's record signing fee, as well as the side they turn out for now.Here's a look at how Doncaster Rovers record signing fee shapes up against every other club they'll be facing in League One this season: