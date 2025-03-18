How Doncaster Rovers' next 5 games compare to Walsall, Bradford City and other promotion rivals

The League Two promotion race is too close to call as we head into the final few weeks.

Doncaster Rovers are currently outside the automatic spots on goal difference, with just nine fixtures outstanding. Here, we look at the next run of games for Rovers and their rivals.

WALSALL – Pos: 1 Pts: 69 GD: +24

The Saddlers are somehow still top of the pile despite a run of just two wins in their last 12 outings. The hefty buffer they created heading into the New Year has now all but evaporated. Their next five look mightily tough, with long away trips sandwiching three games against those in the promotion mix. That includes a potentially white-hot trip to the Eco-Power on April 1.

Next 5:

Gillingham A

AFC Wimbledon H

Doncaster A

Port Vale H

Barrow A

BRADFORD CITY – Pos: 2 Pts: 66 GD: +17

The Bantams were one of the form sides in the division before a shock home defeat to Tranmere at the weekend. Their run-in looks like one of the better ones but it still includes tasty fixtures against Notts County, Port Vale and Rovers.

Their trip to the Eco-Power is the penultimate match of the season.

Next 5:

Colchester H

Accrington A

Port Vale A

Crewe H

Swindon A

AFC WIMBLEDON – Pos: 3 Pts: 63 GD: +23

Sitting just above Rovers on goal difference, Wimbledon are in muddled form of late. They got back on track with a win at struggling Carlisle at the weekend and will now be targeting a good haul from their next five outings, including two winnable home games and trips to Walsall and Rovers.

Next 5:

Barrow H

Walsall A

Swindon A

Harrogate H

Rovers A

ROVERS – Pos: 4 Pts: 63 GD: +10

Grant McCann's men are without a win in their last three and it doesn't help that their proposed next game, at Salford, was postponed due to international call-ups. Three of their next five are at home, with the Walsall game on April 1 the obvious stand-out.

Next 5:

Carlisle H

Walsall H

Cheltenham A

AFC Wimbledon H

Tranmere A

NOTTS COUNTY – Pos: 5 Pts: 61 GD: +17

With just one win in their last five, Notts are one of many sides apparently feeling the pressures of a promotion race. They do though have arguably the most favourable run of games across the next five.

Next 5:

Crewe H

Newport A

MK Dons H

Colchester A

Salford H

PORT VALE – Pos: 6 Pts: 61 GD: +10

Darren Moore's side are currently sixth but crucially they have a game in hand up their sleeve. If they win that then they'd be third in the division.

Their next five include humdingers against Walsall and Bradford.

Next 5:

Morecambe H

Barrow H

Crewe A

Bradford H

Walsall A

COLCHESTER UTD – Pos: 7 Pts: 58 GD: +12

Danny Cowley's side have won five straight league games and are unbeaten in 13 outings. They are in barnstorming form at just the right time of the season and if they can keep it going over the next mini-portion of games then don't rule them out of the automatic picture.

Next 5:

Bradford A

Grimsby H

Gillingham A

Notts Co H

Newport A

CREWE – Pos: 8 Pts: 57 GD: +7

One defeat in the last six has Lee Bell's men right in the shake-up. They played out a hard-fought draw with Rovers last weekend and face plenty of their rivals in the next five outings.

Next 5:

Notts Co A

Port Vale H

Grimsby H

Bradford A

Cheltenham H

GRIMSBY TOWN – Pos: 9 Pts: 56 GD: -3

Grimsby were on a seven-game unbeaten run until they took a tumble in the last week, losing to both Notts and Salford at home.

They're only two points off the play-offs though and a good run over their next five games - all of which are favourable - would see them back in contention.

Next 5:

Newport H

Colchester A

Crewe A

Morecambe H

Harrogate A