"I can count on one hand all the magical moments it's given me, but I can think of a lot more of the hard times," the former Doncaster Rovers academy youngster confesses.

Now 28, Joe is likely to spend the rest of this season on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury and leg bone fracture just two months after joining his newest club, Kidderminster Harriers.

Joe was crowned National League North Player of the Year when Harrogate were promoted in the 2017/18 season.

Thankfully he has a new project to keep him occupied.

JL Resilience draws upon his experiences – good and bad – of trying to make a career in professional football and sees him visit academies to pass on advice and support to the next generation.

There’s also a YouTube podcast consisting of interviews with players and coaches about their ups and downs in the cut-throat business of the beautiful game.

"It normalises the negatives and failures in football because they are going to be consistent,” says Joe, who is still based in Doncaster.

"You are going to have more downs and testing times than you will have good times.

"It’s OK. As long as you know how to cope with it, you can move forward.”

Part of Joe’s work involves helping youngsters with coping mechanisms when the going gets tough.

"I’m not professing to be a mental health specialist or counsellor, but I’m trying to share a story that’s relatable to 90 per cent of the football world,” he adds.

"What happens a lot in youth football is that too many lads fall out of the game because they don't know how to deal with the rubbish that happens.”

Fittingly, Joe’s own story is one of resilience.

Released by Doncaster at 16, he made his way back up the ladder and was given another chance by Scunthorpe United before suffering the heartbreak of rejection again.

From there he embarked on a distinguished non-league career with the likes of Harrogate, Boston United and Alfreton, picking up England C honours in 2016.

Joe even made it back to the Football League in the 2019/20 season when he represented Stevenage eight times during a loan spell.

"I never felt at risk at Doncaster,” he says.

"I always felt I was going to get a scholarship. I got told I was a ‘maybe’, then it turned out I was a ‘no’.

"I got chewed up and spat out. Mentally I struggled a lot and didn't perform to my best.

"I loved my time there, it’s a fantastic club. At the time when you leave it’s never nice but when you look back now and understand the system you know things happen for a reason.

"I’m quite happy with my career so far and I’m only 28. I have got quite a few years left and I’m at a big club.

"Getting released by Doncaster definitely spurred me on the prove people wrong.”

The idea of setting up JL Resilience emerged after Joe once again dropped out of full-time football when he was released by Harrogate in May.

He has since returned to a professional set-up at Kidderminster, where he is contracted until the end of next season.